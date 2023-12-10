How is the profit on my bond sale taxed?

As stipulated in section 193 of the Act, any entity responsible for disbursing interest income on securities to a resident is obligated to deduct tax at source. In the case of interest payable to an individual or a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) resident in India, on debentures issued by a publicly-interested company, TDS is applicable only if the aggregate interest amount exceeds ₹5,000 during the financial year. The TDS deducted can be claimed as a credit in the year in which the income is subjected to taxation. Note that TDS should not be deducted from the taxable income; instead, credit should be claimed against the income tax payable and the amount becomes refundable to the taxpayer if no income tax is payable.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}