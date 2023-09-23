How much gold can I buy in cash and do I need to submit my ID proof for the same?1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 08:57 AM IST
No restrictions on cash amount to buy gold, but jewellers cannot accept more than ₹2 lakh in cash per transaction. PAN or Aadhaar is required for purchase over ₹2 lakh
I want to buy gold and keep it for my children's wedding. I want to use cash to buy gold. So, how much gold can I buy in cash without and with PAN, or Aadhaar proof? What are the income tax implications?
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message