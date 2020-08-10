How NRE, NRO demat accounts are taxed

Assuming you qualify as an NRI under the exchange control law, you are required to inform your bank to designate your resident bank accounts (savings and fixed deposits) to NRO accounts. However, in case of resident demat accounts, a new non-resident demat account (NR demat) account will be opened and securities would be transferred from the resident demat to the NR demat account. You may sell the shares from the NR demat account and transfer the sale proceeds to your NRO account in India. You may remit up to $1 million per financial year outside India from your NRO account for all bonafide purposes and subject to payment of tax.