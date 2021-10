Your plan to create a solid portfolio that can beat inflation throughout the years is important during the post-retirement stage. Your pension of ₹1 Lakh certainly gives you a cushion at present, but over the period its purchasing power will get reduced due to inflation. Considering a 6% inflation, Rs1 Lakh to today would be equal to ₹75,000 after 5 years and ₹55000 after 10 years. At the same time, the post-retirement stage usually is for 20 – 25 years, hence your overall portfolio must generate a higher return than inflation. Based on the information shared in your query most of your investment is in debt instruments and the only equity allocation you have at present is through SBI Balanced Funds which has close to 70% in equity. Effectively at present, your investment has close to 10-11% in equities and the rest in debt.