How should I allocate funds to get a pension of 1.25 lakh monthly?

The return assumed for debt funds is 4% per annum, hybrid funds is 7% p.a. and equity is 10% p.a. Based on the options, you can decide how much you need to invest and in what asset class to withdraw ₹1.25 lakh per month with 6% p.a. inflation rate. Though option 1 has higher allocation in equity, you can consider it as you will be giving sufficient time for the equity funds to grow as the withdrawal from it starts from the sixth year onwards. However, you may like to do the allocation based on your risk appetite