How to avail insurance claims if you have two health policies

Yes, you can buy more than one health insurance policy based on your need and premium paying capacity. It is recommended that you opt for a base insurance policy, for additional needs, seek a higher deductible health insurance cover, which is commonly available as a top-up cover. You can avail of a deductible equivalent to your base insurance policy and take a high sum insured under the new policy. The premium for such a top-up policy is very low, and you get high coverage and better benefits. Please remember that the top-up policy will pay only for the expenses over the deductible amount. It will be subject to waiting periods, pre-existing diseases, and other conditions.