How to claim capital gains exemption on sale of plot of land

However, in order to save long term capital gains tax, you have the option under section 54EC. As per provision of Section 54EC, you have to invest the amount of indexed long term capital gains in bonds of specified institutions like National Highway Authority of India( NHAI) or Rural Electrification Corporation of India (REC), Railway Finance Corporation within six months from the date of sale of the plot of land.. These bonds have a duration of five years. Interest earned on these bonds is taxable as regular income. The money received on maturity of such bonds is fully exempt.