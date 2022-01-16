How to claim exemption on long-term capital gain on sale of an agricultural land

First you have to ascertain whether the land sold by you is an agricultural land within the meaning of definition of Income Tax Act. This you need to get examined by a Chartered Accountant based on the facts about the location of the land and population of the area where this is located. In case the land sold falls within the definition of agricultural land you do not have any income tax liability for such acquisition by the government. Even in case the land sold by you does not fall within the definition of agricultural land, you still have avenues to save your long term capital gain tax. Section 54B of the Income Tax Act provides for exemption for long term capital gains on sale of land used for agricultural purpose which does not fall within the definition of agricultural land. In respect of any long-term capital gains arising on sale of land which was used for agricultural purpose during the last two years either by you or your parents, you can claim exemption if you invest the capital gains for purchases of another land to be used for agriculture. You have to purchase another agricultural land within two years from the date of such sale transfer. Since the land sold by you is your ancestral property so in all probability you would not know about the cost of this land.

