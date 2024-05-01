How to claim refund for tax deducted on fixed deposit interest by the bank?
A senior citizen can submit form No. 15 H if the total tax on her income is nil
My mother is a senior citizen. She has some fixed deposits with a bank and had earned interest of ₹3.30 lakh, which crossed the income tax exemption limit of ₹3 lakh. So she deposited Rs.45,000 in the Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS) to avail of benefits under Section 80C. She had furnished a 15G form to the bank for no tax deduction at source. But the bank has deducted tax @ 20% on interest as she does not have PAN. The bank has advised us to file her ITR to claim the refund. Can the bank not accept 80C proof and not deduct tax? What should we do to get the amount back? She does not have a PAN card. Can she file the return without a PAN card?