How to get a loan despite a poor credit score

First, if not done already, check with the bank(s) where you have an existing relationship. Since these banks would have more data about your income, cash flows and spends, there are chances that they may agree to give you a loan. If you are salaried, contact the bank with which you have your salary account to see if you can get a loan. In case that doesn’t work out, check if you can take a loan against your credit card from your credit card issuer(s).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}