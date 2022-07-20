How to get better returns by investing ₹1 lakh every month2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 10:42 PM IST
- You need not redeem the underperforming funds during the review but can invest subsequent SIPs in better options
Listen to this article
I am 61 years old and have been investing a total of ₹1 lakh every month in the names of five of my family members (including myself) over the last five years in the following funds: Aditya Birla Sunlife Frontline Equity Fund— ₹10,000, Franklin India Focused Equity Fund— ₹15,000, Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund— ₹30,000, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund— ₹15,000, Kotak Emerging Equity Fund— ₹15,000 and Kotak Flexi Cap Fund— ₹15,000. I am investing ₹20,000 per person every month and plan to do so for the next five years. I am looking at good returns in the long term and need to know if I should make any changes in these systematic investment plans (SIPs).