How to get better returns by investing 1 lakh every month

Ideally, six to eight equity funds are good to build the portfolio for the long term. However, you need to review the portfolio at least every six months. Some of these funds have been underperforming their peers over the last few years. You need not redeem the underperforming funds during the review but can invest subsequent SIPs in better options. You are investing 60% in mid cap and small cap funds that carry higher risk. To make it more balanced across market capitalization in the underlying portfolio and diversify across asset management companies you can consider making the following changes in the SIP.

