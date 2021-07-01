How to invest for short and long term financial goals

Usually for long term goals it is better to follow de-risking strategy where you gradually start withdrawing the accumulated amount every month a year before of your goal. This can be done by doing Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) in all your funds. In case of your 10 years goal, you can invest up to the end of nineth year and start SWP from first month of tenth year. If you would like to follow this strategy, then you will have to invest Rs27,000 or Rs25,000 per month in above equity funds for 9 years assuming 10% and 12% p.a. return respectively. This will ensure that any event impacting stock market in the year of your goal does not affect your entire accumulated corpus of Rs50 Lakhs. Ideally, it is suggested following a de-risking strategy and assume 10% p.a. return at the time of planning, but if we do so you will not have sufficient amount to take care of your monthly expenses for the first two years as you have to invest Rs.7,500 per month for your short term goal and pay EMI of Rs25,000 as well.

