2 min read.Updated: 21 Aug 2021, 10:05 AM ISTLivemint
I am in my mid-20s, I work in the service industry and have recently started investing in equity markets. Like most DIY investors, I picked up investment recommendations from websites and online videos. Today, I have invested in 25 schemes across 7-8 different categories in equity and debt within the first 6 months of investing. I now feel overwhelmed with the amount of research and time I have to give to these schemes, and suddenly investing doesn’t feel so simple after all. What should I do?
Ideally, an investor must add additional funds to his portfolio only if it fulfils the following purposes:
i. It caters to his financial goals along with suitability, which includes analysis of his risk tolerance
ii. It gives his portfolio exposure to sectors and stocks that the existing fund doesn’t have
iii. It offers 'meaningful' diversification to his portfolio by reducing overall correlation
Any other reason beyond these will result in cluttering his portfolio. Every scheme already invests in an average of 40-50 stocks. Suppose within a category, 3-4 funds are picked, which have exposure to the same stocks. In that case, this ends up creating naïve diversification and, with the same amount of risk exposure, had he been investing solely in 1 or 2 funds in that category.
The ideal solution for a DIY investor with an assumed aggressive risk profile (70 Equity: 30 Debt) would be to keep his overall portfolio within 6-8 funds. Within equity, he could look at having a core and satellite approach, where the core is invested into funds investing into large & mid-cap companies, domestic and global. For the satellite portion of his portfolio, he could look at small-cap funds along with any sectoral bet that could probably create that additional alpha in that portfolio.