How to manage too many schemes in equity, debt mutual fund portfolio

The ideal solution for a DIY investor with an assumed aggressive risk profile (70 Equity: 30 Debt) would be to keep his overall portfolio within 6-8 funds. Within equity, he could look at having a core and satellite approach, where the core is invested into funds investing into large & mid-cap companies, domestic and global. For the satellite portion of his portfolio, he could look at small-cap funds along with any sectoral bet that could probably create that additional alpha in that portfolio.