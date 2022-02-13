How will maternal grandparents' property be distributed under Indian law?

The generally understood concept of ancestral property under Hindu Law connotes that whenever an ancestor inherits any property from any of his paternal ancestors up to three generations above him, then his legal heirs up to three generations below him would get an equal right as coparceners in that property. Such a property should not have been divided by the members of the joint family. They become entitled to it due to their birth. However, post the 2005 Amendment to Hindu Succession Act, 1956 (“Act"), daughters are also entitled to a share in the ancestral property. Accordingly, all daughters (i.e. your mother and her sisters) who are alive, and the sons and their legal heirs (i.e. you, your sibling(s), if any and your cousins) would be entitled to a share in the ancestral property. It is pertinent to note that when a division or partition occurs in a joint Hindu family, it becomes ‘self-acquired’ property in the hands of a family member who has received it.