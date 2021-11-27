I am 32 with salary of 62000/month. Can I meet goal like retirement in 2048?

While it is not easy to define today what kind of education your child will take up in the future, the best is to consider a reasonable amount for education at this stage. If we assume that you will use Rs.1 Cr for your child’s education after 16 years, you will have close to Rs. 6.31 Cr for your retirement at 10% p.a. equity return and 7.60 Cr at 12% p.a. after withdrawing the amount for your child’s education. This amount of Rs.7.60 Cr will help you to take care of monthly expenses of Rs.46,000/- per month as per today’s cost assuming an inflation of 7% and life expectancy up to the age of 85 years. You may have to evaluate if this amount in today’s term is sufficient for your family to take care of monthly expenses. Most people prefer to target Rs.50,000 to 75,000 of today’s monthly expenses while working on their retirement.