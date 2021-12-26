I earn 1.5 lakh/month. What should be my SIP to achieve 2.8 cr in 20 yrs?

The primary goals that I can understand from your query are children's future expenses and retirement. For your goal of ₹2.8 crore after 20 years, you need to do monthly SIPs of ₹39,000 or ₹31,000 if we assume an annual return of 10% and 12% respectively. These SIPs will only help you to reach your 20 year goal, however, you have also mentioned the need for funds after 10, 14, 18 and 25 years for your children's future. While I do not know the amount that you have in your mind for these milestones, here is a thought on how you can plan for all your goals.

