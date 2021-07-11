I have 3 house properties. How to calculate tax on income from them

In respect of all the properties treated as self-occupied, you are allowed to claim interest for money borrowed for such house only upto Rs. 2 lakhs in a year. So you can claim interest only upto Rs. 2 lakhs on home loan for the third house and the excess of Rs. 40,000/- will have to be ignored. Had the third house been let out, you would have been able to claim full interest against the rental income of this house. In case the loss under the house property head for all the properties taken together exceeds two lakhs rupees in a year, you are allowed to set off only two lakhs of loss against other income during the year and the loss not so set off is allowed to be carried forward for eight years for being set off against house property income.

