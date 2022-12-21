I have nine funds in my equity portfolio. Am I over-diversified?

Overall, there is good diversification across a fair number of funds. Given your long-term horizon of 15+ years, your aggressive portfolio that is all equity is understandable. However, for reducing volatility and ensuring downside protection, you can introduce a debt component to the portfolio. So, unless you have substantial debt investments outside of these funds (like fixed deposits or PPF), you can de-risk a bit by adding HDFC Corporate Bond Fund for about 15-20% of your portfolio (you can replace the multi-cap fund with this).

