I have paid income tax but website shows outstanding dues. What to do?

ITR: Since it is computerized process, the probability of there being an error in the return is reasonably very high than there being an error in calculation on the part of the income tax department.
Income taxes are duly paid by me for AY 2018-19 but an outstanding demand of ₹4,560 is shown in my account of income tax website. I have never received any notice regarding this. Please advise me, what should I do now?
The details furnished by you are inadequate but with the available information I am attempting to answer your query. There may be two reasons for such demand. It may be either due to variation between the income returned by you and as determined by the tax department. Or it may be due to lower credit of taxes paid on your behalf.
Please verify the copy of the ITR filed by you. An error might have crept in while submitting your ITR online, which was not obvious when you filed it. Since it is computerized process, the probability of there being an error in the return is reasonably very high than there being an error in calculation on the part of the income tax department. You can request for intimation for the above assessment year which has details of income returned by you and as determined by the income tax department.
If there is no difference in the income returned by you and as computed by you then there is high probability of proper credit for TDS and or advance tax paid by you being not given. This may happen due to various reasons. For ascertaining the difference between tax credit claimed by you and allowed by the tax department I would advise you to access your Form No. 26AS online so as to verify this aspect. I would advise you to take help of a qualified tax professional to help you sort out this problem. I would even advise you to take help of a professional even for filing of your income tax return (ITR).