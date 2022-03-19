I have paid income tax but website shows outstanding dues. What to do?

If there is no difference in the income returned by you and as computed by you then there is high probability of proper credit for TDS and or advance tax paid by you being not given. This may happen due to various reasons. For ascertaining the difference between tax credit claimed by you and allowed by the tax department I would advise you to access your Form No. 26AS online so as to verify this aspect. I would advise you to take help of a qualified tax professional to help you sort out this problem. I would even advise you to take help of a professional even for filing of your income tax return (ITR).