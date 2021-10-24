I have sold a plot. Can I file income tax return inder ITR 1?

It seems you have made the investments in the residential house within the same year so one condition is satisfied. However, you can claim the exemption under Section 54F on sale of any asset other than a residential house if and only if you did not own more than one house (other than the one being purchased by you) on the date of sale of the plot of land. So in case you had more than one house on the date of sale of this plot of land, you are not entitled to claim the exemption under Section 54F. Even if you owned a residential house jointly with others the same has to be treated as ownership of one house for the purpose of section 54F.