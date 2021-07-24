I want to invest 20,000 a month for up to 20 years. Where should I invest?

Once you have accumulated your emergency fund, start investing for your short-term and long-term financial goals through SIPs. Invest in the direct plans of any of these short-duration funds -- ICICI Prudential Short Term Fund and HDFC Short Term Debt Fund --- for your short term financial goals. Spread the rest of your monthly investible surpluses among the large-cap index funds, flexi/‘large & mid’ cap and small-cap funds in the ratio of 40:40:20 for your long term financial goals. For this purpose, you can consider direct plans of these funds --- Tata Index Sensex Fund or HDFC Index Sensex Fund; Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund or Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund; and Axis Small Cap Fund or Kotak Small Cap Fund.