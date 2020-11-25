If there’s no payment, you can transfer property using a gift deed

My mother-in-law died in 2019 and left a flat in Mumbai to my wife and her sister. They sold the flat and bought a new apartment in the same city. As my sister-in-law was in the US, the flat was registered in my wife’s name and mine. We now plan to transfer my ownership in the new flat to my sister-in-law when she visits India and get the property registered in my wife’s and sister-in-law’s name. Is it legally viable, and what is the procedure to do it? Also, what are the charges involved in such a procedure?