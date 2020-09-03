If you’re retired and have low risk appetite, invest 10-15% in equities

The corpus of ₹60 lakh if earning 8% per annum will generate a return of ₹4.80 lakh, which is ₹40,000 per month. This return is assumed to be pre-tax and, hence, the in-hand returns, net of taxes, will have to be adjusted. When interest rates on fixed income—bank deposits, bonds and post office instruments—as well as yields on debt mutual funds are falling, it is not easy to generate a return of 8%. While equity is expected to generate a higher return, in the last few years, returns have been on the lower side and even negative. This is typical of equity and that’s why it is recommended for the long-term.