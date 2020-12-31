If your goal is closer, don’t put the corpus at risk for slightly higher returns

Your returns may be affected if markets turn volatile based on how corporate earnings and economic growth pans out, besides foreign institutional activity and markets. Markets have rebounded very rapidly and very sharply. How long this may continue, when corrections can set in and the depth of this correction will all be known only in hindsight. It is not possible to predict this. You would be needlessly taking on high risk for an important goal, only for the sake of a little higher return that may evaporate just as quickly.