I'm 42. Avg return from my debt fund corpus is sub 5%. Shall I shift to bank FD?

As the rising interest rate regime is likely to continue for some time, I will suggest you shift your debt fund investment to bank FDs yielding over 6% p.a. for 1–2-year tenures. Some of the scheduled banks offering FD yields of over 6% for 1-2 tenures include SBM Bank, Utkarsh Bank, Suryoday Bank, Ujjivan Bank, Jana Bank and ESAF Bank. Continue to invest in FDs of these banks for your short-term financial goals as long as their interest rates continue to show a rising trend. As soon as the FD card rates of these banks start showing a declining trend, you can invest your incremental surpluses or FD maturity proceeds in the direct plans of HDFC Short Term Fund and ICICI Prudential Short Term Fund. In case you are comfortable with slightly higher risk, you can also invest a part of your fixed income corpus in the direct plans of conservative hybrid funds like ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund and Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund. As these funds have to invest 10-25% of their corpus in equities and equity-related instruments, it allows them to generate higher returns than fixed deposits and debt funds