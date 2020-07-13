Income earned and directly received outside India not taxable for RNORs

Interest income from NRE account is exempt from tax in India if the individual qualifies as a “person resident outside India" under the exchange control law or is a person who has been permitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain the NRE account. The rules for determining residential status under the exchange control law are different from income tax law. Under the exchange control law, when a person leaves India for the purpose of employment or for carrying on business or for any other purpose indicating his intention to stay outside India for an uncertain period, he may be considered as a “person resident outside India". Further, when a person returns to India permanently, he may be considered as a “person resident in India" but if he is permitted to maintain the NRE account till its maturity by RBI, the interest on NRE account will be tax-exempt.