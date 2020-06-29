Income received from NRO deposits is taxable in the hands of non-residents

However, any income earned from such funds in your NRO account (such as interest income) will be taxable. Deduction under Section 80TTA may be available on interest income up to ₹10,000 earned on savings account by an individual who is not a senior citizen. Interest income from NRE accounts is exempt from tax in India if you qualify as a “person resident outside India" under the exchange control law or if you are permitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain such an account. The rules for determining residential status under the exchange control law are different from that under the income tax law.