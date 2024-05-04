Income tax: Home loan benefits when two houses are self-occupied
There is no restriction on the number of houses a person can own under the provisions of the Income Tax Act. Likewise, there is no restriction on the number of houses a person can avail of the tax benefits for a home loan
I own two houses. Both are taken on housing loans. I stay in the first house, and my parents remain in the second house. Can I take tax benefits for both properties? Can I also avail of the tax benefit for stamp duty and registration charges paid for the second property purchased in March 2024? I have already availed the first house's stamp duty and registration benefits.