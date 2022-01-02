Income tax: I got a job in US. How my residential status will be determined

For determining whether a person is resident or not, there are two basic criteria. If one satisfies any one criteria, he is treated as resident of India. Under the first criteria one becomes resident of India if he has been India for 182 days or more. Since your son was not physically present in India during both these years so he does not satisfy the first condition. Under the second condition a person can still be a resident of India if he has been in India for 365 days or more during the four years prior to that year and was physically present in India for 60 days or more days during the relevant previous year. Since your son was not physically present in financial year 20-21 and is not likely to be present in India for more than 60 days during the financial year 2021-22 he will not become a resident of India even if his aggregate stay in India was more than 365 days during four years preceding both these years. Since he will be a non-resident for financial year 2021-2022, he will have to pay tax only in respect of his Indian income.

