Income tax implication of selling a house taken with home loan

Since you are selling the house after completing 24 months, profits if any made on this shall be treated as long term capital gains. As per Section 54 of Income Tax Act long term capital gains on sale of a residential house are exempt if the capital gains are invested in buying another residential house within specified time. In case your investment in new house is equal to or more than such indexed long term capital gains, all of your long term capital gains will be tax free. Please note that the investment for purchasing new house can be made within a period of three years from the date of sale of the flat. However, in case you are not able to utilize full amount of capital gains before the due date of filing of your income tax return, you have to deposit the capital gains to the extend not so utilized in an account under “Capital Gains Account Scheme" with a bank.

