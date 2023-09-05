comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 05 2023 12:24:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.05 -1.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 574.1 -0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 232.95 -1.23%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.55 0.46%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.15 0.71%
Business News/ Money / Q&a/  Income tax implications of sending funds abroad for daughter's study— explained
Back

My daughter is studying abroad. She is reaching the end of her course and may need some funds during the interim period before she finds a job. She may require the rupee equivalent of $10,000. Am I allowed to send so much money to her and what will be the tax implications thereof on both her and me?

The amount that you intend to remit can be treated as a gift made by you to your daughter. As per Section 56 of the Income Tax Act, the value of gifts received is not taxable in the hands of the recipient as long as the aggregate value of all the gifts received during the financial year does not exceed fifty thousand rupees. Once the aggregate of gifts received exceeds the threshold of fifty thousand rupees in a financial year the full value of all the gifts are treated as income of the recipient. However, gifts received from certain specified relatives are not treated as income irrespective of the amount. Father is included in the definition of specified relatives and thus it will not be treated as her income.

This transaction also does not have any tax implications for you. RBI allows every resident Indian to remit up to  2.5 lakh $ every year under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for specified purposes including for maintenance of your relatives. 

You need to approach your bank for this purpose and they will help you with the procedure to be followed for remittance of money to your daughters abroad. The latest budget has proposed tax collection for remittance made under LRS and therefore the bank may collect additional money as TCS (Tax Collection at Source) which you will be able to claim against your tax liability while filing your ITR next year.

Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert who can be reached at jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant his X handle.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 12:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App