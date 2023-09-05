Income tax implications of sending funds abroad for daughter's study— explained

My daughter is studying abroad. She is reaching the end of her course and may need some funds during the interim period before she finds a job. She may require the rupee equivalent of $10,000. Am I allowed to send so much money to her and what will be the tax implications thereof on both her and me?

The amount that you intend to remit can be treated as a gift made by you to your daughter. As per Section 56 of the Income Tax Act, the value of gifts received is not taxable in the hands of the recipient as long as the aggregate value of all the gifts received during the financial year does not exceed fifty thousand rupees. Once the aggregate of gifts received exceeds the threshold of fifty thousand rupees in a financial year the full value of all the gifts are treated as income of the recipient. However, gifts received from certain specified relatives are not treated as income irrespective of the amount. Father is included in the definition of specified relatives and thus it will not be treated as her income.