Income tax news: Do I have to request the bank to deduct TDS from my interest?

A non-senior citizen has Fixed Deposits with multiple banks and is not eligible to submit 15G due to expected total interest exceeding the threshold limit. He does not have any tax liability when he files ITR. Now, in one bank there is no TDS as the interest payable is less than ₹40,000/- and another bank deducts tax where the interest payable exceeds Rs. 40,000/-. In such cases, is the person required to inform the bank which does not deduct tax to deduct TDS? If so is there any notification form (similar to 15G) to submit to the bank?

