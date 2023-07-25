Income tax news: How my YouTube earnings are taxed?1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 10:27 AM IST
If your YouTube channel is your main source of income or earns you substantial income, it will be treated as business income and taxed accordingly. If it is just a spare time activity with minimal income, it can be taxed under 'income from other sources'
I have a YouTube channel. I got earnings from it due to advertisements. Does it fall under income from business or profession? Which one is applicable 44 AD and 44 ADA? Also, I have a salary income of two months in this FY 22-23. Which ITR form is applicable to me?
