Income tax news: How my YouTube earnings are taxed?

So in case the same falls under the head “Profits and Gains of Business or Profession", we need to examine whether this would be treated as business or profession and which would depend on what type of videos you are uploading. If the contents of the video which you are uploading require you to have technical expertise for which special training is required, the same would be treated as a profession otherwise the same can be treated as your business income, and provisions of section 44AD would apply.