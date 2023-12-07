comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 07 2023 13:53:55
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,002.75 -2.07%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 -1.4%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 229.65 2.34%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 418.6 -0.06%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 721.55 -0.12%
Business News/ Money / Q&a/  Income tax on pension: How various pension schemes, annuities are taxed
Back Back

Income tax on pension: How various pension schemes, annuities are taxed

 Balwant Jain

Income tax on pension: As per the income tax laws, any money or benefit received in connection with your employment present and past is taxed under the head salaries

How various pension schemes and annuities are taxed (Pixabay)Premium
How various pension schemes and annuities are taxed (Pixabay)

I was working in a private sector company and retired recently. I receive a monthly pension from the Superannuation Fund (managed by LIC) as per the terms of my employment. The contribution to the superannuation fund was made by my employer. I also receive a monthly pension from EPFO under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 and a monthly instalment from LIC in respect of my Jeevan Suraksha policy which I bought 12 years back. I receive a monthly pension from LIC in respect of my Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana. Kindly clarify under what head of income each of the above receipts is to be declared in the Income Tax return and whether there is any exemption applicable for any of the above receipts.

Answer: As per the income tax laws, any money or benefit received in connection with your employment present and past is taxed under the head salaries. This would include salaries received from present and past employers. It would also include pension received from a past employer or received in connection with past employment.

Since the contribution towards the superannuation fund was made by your employer the pension received by you from the Superannuation Fund managed by the LIC as per your terms of employment will be taxed under the head Salaries. Moreover, the pension received under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 will also be taxed under the head salaries as it is received due to contribution made by your employer to this scheme.

However, the pension received by you from LIC in respect of Jeevan Suraksha policy and Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana will be taxed under the head “Income from other sources" because these pensions do not have any connection with your past employment.

Salaried people are entitled to claim a standard deduction of up to 50,000/- against their salary income. This deduction is available even to people who have retired and are in receipt of any pension in connection with their past employment. So you will be able to claim a standard deduction of up to 50,000 against the taxable pension received under superannuation scheme as well as under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995. No deduction is available against the pension received from products bought by you.

Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached on jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant on his X handle.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Dec 2023, 01:00 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App