Income tax return (ITR) filing 2024: How to show accrued interest on bank fixed deposits (FDs)?
Income tax return filing 2024: Taxpayers need to declare the interest credited in their savings bank account for the year while filing their ITR
The interest certificate received from the bank for Fixed deposits indicates interest in two categories for the Financial Year 2023-24. Interest credited to the savings account during F. Y. 2023-24 and Accrued interest on FD but not credited to savings account since FD is not matured in a subject financial year. Till last year F. Y. 2022-23, there was no accrued interest. Only interest credited to the savings account was shown as income while filling out the ITR. From F. Y. 2023-24, accrued interest appears in the interest certificate since a few FDs did not mature during F. Y. 2023-24. I want to file an ITR for F. Y. 2023-24. Do we have to show both interest categories while filing income tax returns, or is only interest credited to the savings account?