Income tax rules on exemption in respect of retirement benefits

There is an exemption of Rs. 3 lakhs for leave encashment subject however to a maximum of leave equal to ten months. Please note that this exemption is available in respect of leave encashment received by a person from one or more employers during his entire lifetime. So in case you have already availed any exemption for leave encashment in the past, the eligible amount of leave encashment for exemption will come down to that extent. Likewise there is an exemption of upto Rs. 20 lakhs for gratuity received from one or more employer by a person. Since you have not provided the individual break-up, it is not possible for me to indicate the individual exemption available to you. The amount of Provident Fund balance is fully tax free in your hands.

