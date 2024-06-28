Income tax rules you should know when buying property from joint owners
The provision of tax deduction@ 1% under Section 194-IA for purchasing a property is applicable when the seller is a resident, and the property's value exceeds ₹50 lakh
I am purchasing a house from joint owners. One owner is an NRI, and the second is an Indian resident. The sale consideration is Rs58 lakh. I need to pay 50% to each seller. I know I can deduct 1% TDS on payments made to the resident Indian, but I am confused about the tax to be deducted on payments made to the non-resident joint owner. Can you please guide me?