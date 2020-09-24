Individual health policies can be migrated to a family floater plan

In order to migrate your existing health insurance plans, you need to inform your existing insurer. Generally, insurers ask for a notice of at least 45 days before the renewal dates of your individual policies. The insurer may require you to fill a form to execute this. If the renewal dates for both of you does not coincide, then the first up should be migrated to a family floater. When the subsequent plan comes up for renewal, then the concerned person could be added to the floater plan. Insurers may have different ways of implementing this change. So, you should let your insurer know upfront about your intent, and then reconfirm the above steps.