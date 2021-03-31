Inheritance in absence of will creates co-ownership rights over assets

We have assumed you and your husband are Hindu by faith and that the adoption of the daughter was in compliance with the provisions of the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, 1956. We recommend you consider discussing the execution of a will, coupled with implementing certain lifetime financial planning methods (to provide you and the daughter a degree of financial security). Executing a will is a fairly simple process. A will can be executed on plain paper with two attesting witnesses present during the signing. it does not need to be compulsorily registered and, hence, there is no need to approach a government authority. If your husband does not execute his will in respect of his estate, upon his demise, his assets will be subject to intestacy provisions—his estate would go to his Class I legal heirs, which include you, the adopted daughter and your husband’s mother (if she is alive). Each of you would inherit an equal share. In many cases, this is not the ideal state of affairs, and would create co-ownership rights over all such properties—making it very difficult to deal with such properties in future e.g. in case one party wants to sell it to a third party.