Insurers can't hike premium of policy based on a single-claim experience

The premium on an individual’s policy cannot be increased based on the claim experience, once an insurance policy is bought. The premium is fixed on the basis of the age band. Such premium is the same for someone with or without a claim history. So your premium would not increase on renewal. The sum insured has two components—the base sum insured and no-claim bonus (NCB). Since you have not made a claim in 10 years, you are likely to have accumulated a large NCB. After a claim is made, the NCB reduces in the following year. The reduction percentage varies by plan. The base sum insured gets restored on renewal. In case your mother needs to make a claim next year, she can utilize the full base sum insured, and the residual NCB.