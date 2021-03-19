Insurers hesitate to issue coverage after a health issue is diagnosed

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) stipulates the period within which a life insurance death claim should be settled. The first requirement is that any information requirement must be raised in one go, and not piecemeal, within 15 days of claim intimation. The insurer must make a decision within 30 days of receiving the claim documents requested. If the claim is one that requires an investigation, then this must be completed within 90 days of the claim intimation and settled 30 days thereafter. For any delay beyond this, the insurer must pay interest at 2% over the prevailing bank rate. These conditions are specified in the Protection of Policyholder’s Interests Regulation, 2017. Deviations in these requirements have to be reported to the insurer’s board and are monitored very carefully. If these timelines have been breached, you should complain to the insurer for payment with interest.