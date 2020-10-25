Interest from FDs is taxable under income from other sources

The interest income arising from fixed deposits is taxable under the head “income from other sources" according to the method of accounting (i.e. mercantile or cash basis) regularly employed by you. Accordingly, in case historically you have been offering interest income or income from other sources based on accrual or receipt basis, then you could follow the same approach for interest income from these FDs as well. The interest income will be taxable as per the slab rates applicable to you for the respective financial year in which the same is offered to tax. Any TDS deducted on these FDs will be available as credit against the tax payable by you.