I am 32 years old and earn ₹15 lakh per annum. I want to divert a part of my monthly investments in fixed deposits (FDs) and recurring deposits into debt funds. My goal is better returns and my investment horizon is six-eight months. At present, my returns are 7.5 %. I have shortlisted the following five funds for cumulative monthly investment of ₹30,000 for six months: Edelweiss Banking and PSU Debt, L&T Triple Ace Bond, IDFC All Seasons Bond, Axis Dynamic Bond and HDFC Money Market. All are direct and growth plans. I invest 40% in equities, 30% in bank deposits and 10% in gold. I hold the balance in cash for emergencies. Please advise.