Investing only in fixed deposits and PPF will not help you reach long-term goals

Split your goals as children’s education and retirement, and start saving for them separately so that you know whether you are on the right track. You can invest an additional ₹3,000 in Kotak Standard Multicap. This is because your portfolio is debt-heavy and fixed deposits and PPF alone may not help you reach long-term goals. But you will need detailed financial planning to assess what is needed and how much you can save. Only then can you design an appropriate portfolio.