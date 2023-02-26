Is high circle rate bad news for home buyers?

In case you believe that the valuation adopted by the stamp valuation authorities exceeds the fair market value of the property as on the date of transfer; you may question the same before your jurisdictional assessing officer. In such case, the assessing officer may after due evaluation refer the valuation of the property to a prescribed valuation officer. Where the value ascertained by such valuation officer exceeds the value assessed by the stamp valuation authorities, the value so determined shall be considered as the SDV.