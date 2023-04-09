Is it wise to remain invested in PPF account without contribution after 15-year lock-in?2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 09:39 AM IST
- Once the account is continued without deposits for more than a year, the account holder shall not have the option again to continue the account with deposits
If the matured amount in a PPF account after 15-year period is kept without further annual contribution. Will it not be a better proposition looking at the fact that the interest earned is attractive and tax free too. Is it mandatory to close the PPF account? Whether the subscriber is permitted to keep the balance in PPF account without any further annual contribution? If yes, does one earn the interest on the account balance annually at the PPF rate? Is such interest income exempt usual PPF interest? If answers to the two Q are in affirmative, why one should close the account and withdraw the amount from PPF account?
